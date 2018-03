IT'S a great weekend to hit the beach with sunshine, a few clouds and warm days.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting maximums of 30 degrees in Hervey Bay and 31 degrees in Maryborough expected to last until Tuesday next week.

It will be a mostly sunny weekend, which is good news for those wanting to head outdoors and enjoy the beautiful Fraser Coast.

Wind speeds of up to 20km/hr at their peak are forecast for the region.