Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kelly Norris and Demi Kelly keeping watch of their house near the David Low Way.
Kelly Norris and Demi Kelly keeping watch of their house near the David Low Way.
Breaking

Peregian fire: 'I just grabbed my son, passport and ran'

Felicity Ripper
by
9th Sep 2019 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICEMAN'S voice blaring down Daniel Baum's street alerted him to the fact his property was in danger.

The Peregian Beach gathered his belongings and headed south towards Coolum, watching flames jump the David Low as he left.

"I just grabbed my passport and my son and I was out of there," Mr Baum said.

"I'm not too worried yet as long as the fire keeps moving north, if the wind changes I might start to worry."

 Police have declared an emergency situation at Peregian Springs and Peregian Beach in relation to a bushfire in the area.

More Stories

bushfire editors picks peregian springs
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Huge price tag for major Coast housing development

    premium_icon REVEALED: Huge price tag for major Coast housing development

    Property Hundreds of new homes planned on massive block

    Neighbour accused of bloody murder learns his fate

    premium_icon Neighbour accused of bloody murder learns his fate

    News Jury delivers verdict on high-profile murder case

    FIRE WARNING: Dry weather could spell disaster

    premium_icon FIRE WARNING: Dry weather could spell disaster

    News It's the kind of weather that could spell disaster

    FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Serious assault in Bay investigated

    premium_icon FIGHTING FOR LIFE: Serious assault in Bay investigated

    News Anyone with information can contact police