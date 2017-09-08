Seven crews battle two Fraser Coast fires

2PM: SEVEN crews are fighting two Fraser Coast fires.

Six of those are at the scene of a fire at Owanyilla.

The Old Gympie Rd blaze was reported about 12.40pm on Friday.

It is understood one crew was at the permitted burn when it jumped a road, spreading to a nearby paddock.

There is currently no reported threat to property, but motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Crews are also at a small fire at Craignish, where a small fire flared at the scene of last week's major blaze.

One crew is at the scene.

More to come.

EARLIER: FIRE crews are urgently responding to a fast-spreading permitted burn.

One crew was already at the Old Gympie Rd, Owanyilla, scene for the burn. It is understood the fire jumped a road, spreading to a nearby paddock.

Three more crews are on the way.

There is currently no reported threat to property, but motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.