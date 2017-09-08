Seven crews battle two Fraser Coast fires

2PM: SEVEN crews are fighting two Fraser Coast fires.
Six of those are at the scene of a fire at Owanyilla.
The Old Gympie Rd blaze was reported about 12.40pm on Friday.
It is understood one crew was at the permitted burn when it jumped a road, spreading to a nearby paddock.
There is currently no reported threat to property, but motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Crews are also at a small fire at Craignish, where a small fire flared at the scene of last week's major blaze.
One crew is at the scene.
EARLIER: FIRE crews are urgently responding to a fast-spreading permitted burn.
One crew was already at the Old Gympie Rd, Owanyilla, scene for the burn. It is understood the fire jumped a road, spreading to a nearby paddock.
Three more crews are on the way.
There is currently no reported threat to property, but motorists are advised to avoid the area.
