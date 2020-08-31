Perry shares hilarious post-birth snap

She gave birth to her daughter Daisy just five days ago - but new mum Katy Perry wasn't going to miss joining in on the fun of the VMAs' famously wacky red carpet today.

Wearing very little is a popular theme among celebs at the MTV Video Music Awards, and Perry kept the tradition alive from home.

Taking to her Instagram stories amid the awards ceremony, which she hosted in 2017 the music megastar delighted fans with her own red-carpet ready snap - posing as she prepared to pump for her newborn Daisy Dove.

The star rocked an enviable outfit comprising a pair of grey high-waisted knickers, a nude nursing bra, and a look most new mothers would recognise.

"Hair and makeup by: @exhaustion," Perry joked to her 105 million followers.

It was a very different look from her unforgettable 2014 VMAs throwback to Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' matching denim-on-denim moment at the 2001 American Music Awards.

Perry welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom, her first daughter with actor Orlando Bloom, last Thursday, announcing the birth through the charitable organisation UNICEF, of which they are both Goodwill Ambassadors.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the organisation quoted the new parents as saying, alongside a close-up photo of little Daisy's hand.

Perry and Bloom's UNICEF statement continued: "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies."

The couple have teamed with Unicef for a charity campaign aimed at "welcoming Daisy Dove Bloom and protecting thousands more," asking wellwishers to donate to "help every mother and newborn get the care they need."

The baby name announcement came as no surprise to fans, given Perry's been publicly daisy-mad for months now - most notably, dropping a single called Daisies back in May.

But the daisy obsession didn't end there, with the singer dropping several clues throughout her pregnancy.



A day after giving birth, Katy celebrated the release of her fifth studio album Smile.

Daisy Bloom is the first child together for Perry and Bloom, who were engaged last year but have had to postpone their planned wedding due to coronavirus restrictions. The Lord Of The Rings star Bloom, 43, is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife, Aussie model Miranda Kerr.

