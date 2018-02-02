Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Persistance pays off for job-seeking Wide Bay teen

JOB SUCCESS: Jessica Hailey found employment at the Kent St Bakery after almost a year of job hunting across the Fraser Coast. The State Government's Back to Work program assisted with her job find.
JOB SUCCESS: Jessica Hailey found employment at the Kent St Bakery after almost a year of job hunting across the Fraser Coast. The State Government's Back to Work program assisted with her job find. Blake Antrobus
Blake Antrobus
by

A YEAR after she first started handing out resumes in Maryborough, persistent young job-seeker Jessica Hailey has finally had success.

The 18-year-old is the 2000th person in the Wide Bay to secure employment through the State Government's Back to Work Program which gives job-seekers the resources to get ahead.

FOLLOW MORE FCEMPLOYMENT STORIES HERE

Told by at least 25 employers she was too old and would cost too much to hire, Jessica had all but given up until she was given a chance by the Kent St Bakery.

She said the long job-hunt had been tough especially since it wasn't a lack of willingness which was going against her.

"It was hard finding employment, people gave me different answers like I was too old or they wanted people that weren't going to cost a lot to hire," Ms Hailey said.

"Some just took my resume and didn't get back to me at all."

Since starting work about three months ago, Ms Hailey's life has significantly improved.

"I've gotten my licence, I'm saving up to move out to my own place and I've even bought a new phone," she said.

"It was hard to pay rent when you don't have a job, and you can't really do anything like go out with friends."

About 15 of Ms Hailey's friends, all around her age, are going through the same struggle finding employment.

Recent figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show Wide Bay job-seekers spend an average of 61 weeks looking for work before they are successful.

"My message to job-seekers is to never give up just because someone doesn't want to hire you because of your age," Ms Hailey said.

"Someone will always want to employ you."

Bakery owner Jamie Bielby said he was happy with his hiring choice.

"She (Jessica) is a good worker, and very family-oriented," Mr Bielby said.

"She's been a hard worker ever since she came here."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  back to work fcemployment fcjobs jobs wide bay

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

Meet Ray's dingo mates at local sanctuary

Meet Ray's dingo mates at local sanctuary

Ray's dedication to his dingo pack extends to wanting to educate as many people as possible about their behaviours and postures and what they mean.

Mayor calls for anti-bullying task force

Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor, Chris Loft.

It follows calls for an anti-bullying summit in the region.

'I've never swum in the ocean': Retiree calls for lessons

Nola Taylor has never swam at the beach having never learned how to swim.

It's all because she never learned to swim.

Smoke alarm project needs electrical contractors

Bruce Saunders.

Alarms will be installed in thousands of govt-owned homes.

Local Partners