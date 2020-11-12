‘Persistent and proud’: Why MP was made assistant minister

(L) State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has been named an Assistant Minister - and the focus is fitting for Maryborough.

Mr Saunders will be the Assistant Minister Train Manufacturing and Regional Roads.

Confirmation comes a week after the Chronicle revealed the re-elected Labor member was in line to be an assistant minister and his preferred field was manufacturing.

Reacting on Thursday, he said it would be an honour to serve Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in any capacity.

"I just want to get back into building trains," he said.

He said his appointment had been a team effort, with the people of Maryborough, workers and management at Maryborough's Downer rail factory and the media had played a role in getting the train manfufacturing message across in Brisbane.

"The media has definitely played a part and kept us on our toes" he said.

Mr Saunders said he was a passionate advocate for the improvement of roads and the improvements being made to Booral Rd was one project which a Chronicle campaign had highlighted the urgent need for.

"Everyone's involved," he said.

Ms Palaszczuk said Mr Saunders was "persistent and proud" when it came to representing Maryborough.

"Bruce's passion for Maryborough is famous," she said.

"The people of Maryborough should have no doubt what a true community champion Bruce is for them.

"The government long ago realised the importance of putting train manufacturing back into Maryborough and Bruce was a big part of that decision.

"But the pandemic has underlined how important it is for us to make even more in Queensland and that's what we are determined to do.

"It's simple: the more we make the more jobs we create and the better the future for our children.

"Bruce Saunders is going to play a big part in ensuring that future comes sooner.

"As a regional MP, Bruce also knows first hand the importance of good regional roads.

"He is going to make an excellent assistant minister."