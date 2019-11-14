Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Crime

Woman drowns after pulled from Coast swimming pool

Matty Holdsworth
14th Nov 2019 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4:10PM: A woman has died after being pulled from waters in a critical condition at a private address in Buderim. 

It is understood she had been swimming in a pool. 

Paramedics treated the patient for almost an hour after the woman was pulled from the water unconscious. 

A Queensland Police Service media spokeswoman said incident was a "sudden death". 

Police are investigating. 

More to come. 

EARLIER: A PERSON is in critical condition after being pulled from water unconscious from a private address in Buderim.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to the post-immersion incident at 2.30pm and sent three crews and a critical care paramedic.

Almost an hour on, all crews remain at the Alfriston Dr address.

More to come.

buderim critical care para drownings editors picks emergency services paramedics
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car and motorbike collide on Main St

        premium_icon Car and motorbike collide on Main St

        News A CAR and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Main Streets and Maggs Hill Road this afternoon.

        What to do if smoke from fires is making you unwell

        What to do if smoke from fires is making you unwell

        Health Information on staying healthy in midst of smoke

        BREAKING: Car into power box in Torquay

        premium_icon BREAKING: Car into power box in Torquay

        News Emergency services have been called to a single-car crash in Torquay

        RIVER DEFENCE: Fire within containment lines

        RIVER DEFENCE: Fire within containment lines

        News Strong containment lines remain in place