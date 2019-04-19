Menu
The Chinese community is in shock at the killing of Dr Zeng. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh
Crime

Teen charged over doctor shooting

by Elise Williams, Nic Darveniza, The Courier-Mail
19th Apr 2019 9:13 AM | Updated: 9:53 AM
A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of Dr Luping Zeng on Brisbane's southside earlier this week in what police have described as a 'likely crime of opportunity'.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming confirmed the teenage male had been arrested and said police wanted to speak to two other teens in relation to the shooting death of the doctor.

Superintendent Fleming said it was "likely a crime of opportunity" and didn't believe the man knew the doctor.

The arrest comes as police yesterday released a photo of a car they believed may have been involved in the shooting of Dr Zeng.

Dr Zeng was shot in the garage of his Delfin De home around 11.40pm on Monday, and later passed away in hospital.

He was a respected member of Brisbane's Chinese community, with more than 30 years medical experience.

