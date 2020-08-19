Menu
Two men dead after boat capsizes

by Brayden Heslehurst, Patrick Billings
19th Aug 2020 2:33 PM | Updated: 3:46 PM
Two men have died after a fishing boat capsized off the Brisbane coast this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident between North Stradbroke Island and Green Island near Manly Boat Harbour about 1.40pm Wednesday.

The two men, including a 70-year-old Alexandra Hills man, died.

Police at the scene of a capsized boat off the coast of Manly. Picture: 7 News
It is believed they were out fishing when their 4.5m dinghy capsized in strong winds.

One of the men was clinging to the capsized boat when he pulled from the water by crew of a passing tourist boat.

That boat alerted authorities.

Queensland Police return to shore with one of the men's bodies. Picture: Brayden Heslehurst
One of the men died at the scene while the other was flown in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he has since died.

Insp Candale said emergency services were continuing to search the area but believed it was only the two men on board.

