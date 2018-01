A PERSON was taken to hospital after they suffered an electric shock.

Paramedics were called to a private address on Maryborough Biggenden Rd, Oakhurst.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Queensland Ambulance Service officers arrived on scene about 9.39am, Thursday.

The Chronicle understands the person was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

It remains unknown what caused the electrocution.