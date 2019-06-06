Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Person feared dead, another seriously injured in rural crash

Tara Miko
by
6th Jun 2019 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person is feared dead and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Western Downs.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene on Jandowae Durah Rd at Fairyland, north-west of Jandowae.

Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle with one suffering critical injuries.

A second person suffered serious head, facial and shoulder injuries and is expected to be airlifted to hospital from the scene.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews, along with police, are on scene.

The vehicle rollover was reported to authorities about 12.30pm.

fatal crash toowoomba toowoomba crash western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Shocking number of speeding drivers caught on Coast roads

    premium_icon Shocking number of speeding drivers caught on Coast roads

    News Police were particularly concerned by how many were travelling at speeds higher than 30km above the limit

    UPDATE: Police still searching for man north of Gympie

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police still searching for man north of Gympie

    News Police still searching for man north of Gympie.

    Man blames footy shorts for flashing penis to young girl

    premium_icon Man blames footy shorts for flashing penis to young girl

    Crime She caught a glimpse of his penis and then alerted her mother

    Volunteer at Ocean Day in the Bay

    premium_icon Volunteer at Ocean Day in the Bay

    News A beach cleaning event has been organised to begin near Urangan Pier