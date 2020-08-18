Menu
One person has been killed in a horror crash on the Bruce Highway.
One person has been killed in a horror crash on the Bruce Highway. Carlie Walker
Breaking

UPDATE: Woman killed in Bruce Highway truck smash

Carlie Walker
18th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
UPDATE: A woman has been killed in a crash on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

The crash happened in Tinana.

Sergeant Dean Heyworth said the woman was the only person travelling in a blue sedan when it collided with a white truck about 3pm.

The woman died at the scene.

It's understood she was a local woman.

Her age was not known.

Investigations are continuing. 

The truck driver has been taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

The highway is expected to be closed for at least a few hours, police said.

UPDATE: One person has died in a horror crash involving a car and a truck on Tuesday.

The crash happened about 3.10pm near the Puma service station in Tinana.

The age and gender of the deceased person is not known.

One person has been taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

The scene of a fatal crash at Tinana.
The scene of a fatal crash at Tinana. Carlie Walker

EARLIER: The Bruce Highway is closed after a serious crash at Tinana.

Emergency service crews are at the scene where a truck and another vehicle have collided near the Tinana on-ramp.

Paramedics are at the scene.

One person is being treated for critical injuries, another for neck pain.

The highway is currently closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

