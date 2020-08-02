Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Boats in the area of the incident off Amity Point, Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News
Boats in the area of the incident off Amity Point, Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News
News

Person flown to hospital after boat overturns

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
2nd Aug 2020 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

One person has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a boat overturned off Stradbroke Island. Another person was also pulled from the waters.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, a call for help was made just after midday as two people, a man and a woman, were thrown into the water after their boat overturned in waters off Amity Point, at the northern tip of the island.

The boat subsequently sunk, while emergency efforts were underway to access and treat the two people.

It's believed the two were pulled from the water to another passing boat.

A doctor and a paramedic were lowered from an emergency helicopter onto the boat, where the patients were assessed.

One patient was flown to the Princess Alexandra in a serious condition after the near-drowning. The second patient was not injured.

Originally published as Person flown to hospital after boat overturns

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gas leak closes Coast street, forces evacuations

        premium_icon Gas leak closes Coast street, forces evacuations

        News The leaking culprit had just been removed from a caravan

        PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in honour of ocean giants

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Hundreds gather in honour of ocean giants

        Community Crowds gather on water to celebrate what whales mean to Bay

        How horses helped distract from disastrous year

        premium_icon How horses helped distract from disastrous year

        News Story behind special quarter-century milestone celebration

        IN PHOTOS: Wings and Wheels 2020

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Wings and Wheels 2020

        News Soaring highlights from Wings and Wheels 2020.