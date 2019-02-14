Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly woman killed after scooter accident

by Emily Halloran and Brianna Morris-Grant
12th Feb 2019 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An elderly woman has been killed after her motorised scooter crashed into traffic in Coombabah this morning.

The woman, believed to be in her 80s, was left with critical injuries and transported to Gold Coast University Hospital after the Hansford Road incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene and assessed another patient at 11.15am.

Police and six Queensland Ambulance crews, including a High Acuity Response Unit and critical care paramedics were on scene.

Police are still investigating the crash, however the driver of the vehicle was not believed to be injured.

editors picks motorised scooters road safety

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    premium_icon REVEALED: Decorated war veteran to take on Llew O'Brien

    Politics The Chronicle can reveal ex-army captain Jason Scanes was officially selected by the party on Monday night following months of speculation.

    Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    premium_icon Rotarians bag a donation for Albert students

    Community Good start for students

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:52 AM
    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    • 14th Feb 2019 4:55 AM
    Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's construction skills in the spotlight

    News It will influence how much funding will be directed to Hervey Bay