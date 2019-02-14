Elderly woman killed after scooter accident

An elderly woman has been killed after her motorised scooter crashed into traffic in Coombabah this morning.

The woman, believed to be in her 80s, was left with critical injuries and transported to Gold Coast University Hospital after the Hansford Road incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene and assessed another patient at 11.15am.

Police and six Queensland Ambulance crews, including a High Acuity Response Unit and critical care paramedics were on scene.

Police are still investigating the crash, however the driver of the vehicle was not believed to be injured.