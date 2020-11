One patient was transported to Longreach Hospital following a vehicle and kangaroo incident. Picture: Angelo Velardo

One patient was transported to Longreach Hospital following a vehicle and kangaroo incident. Picture: Angelo Velardo

A PERSON was injured last night after their vehicle crashed into a kangaroo west of Barcaldine.

At 7.09pm, paramedics responded to reports of a single-vehicle and kangaroo incident on the Landsborough Hwy and Avoca Rd.

One patient was transported to Longreach Hospital in a stable condition.