Person robbed at knifepoint in Urangan

A PERSON has been threatened with a knife and robbed in Urangan.

A police spokesman said the incident happened on Boat Harbour Drive where they were walking between 4.30pm and 5pm.

He said the person was held at knifepoint and had a small bag stolen from them.

He said at this stage police were conducting preliminary investigations and no further details were available.

There was no description of the alleged offender available.

If you have information relating to the incident, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.