Paramedics have rushed a person to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Sippy Downs early on Friday morning.
Person rushed to hospital after early morning crash

Matty Holdsworth
25th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Paramedics have rushed a person to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Sippy Downs early on Friday.

The person was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition after the crash in the southbound lanes about 3.40am.

It comes after a teenage boy had to be flown to hospital after a crash involving four others at Noosa on Christmas Eve.

The boy was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a critical condition.

