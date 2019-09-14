Person suffers facial burns in Fraser Coast caravan fire

A PATIENT was taken to hospital with facial burns after a fire destroyed a caravan at Burrum River Caravan Park on Saturday.

The blaze started about 12.50pm and was extinguished by fire crews about 1.05pm, but extensive damage had already been done.

A caravan was destroyed by the fire. Contributed

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said three crews attended the scene and remained until about 2pm.

It is unknown how the fire started and investigations are continuing.

One person was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital after the incident.