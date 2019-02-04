Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services on route to Dalveen crash.
Emergency Services on route to Dalveen crash. File
News

Person trapped in highway smash

by Matthew Purcell
4th Feb 2019 12:11 PM

ONE person is believed to be trapped after a truck and four wheel drive collided on the New England Highway near Dalveen.

Emergency Services are on scene after the two vehicles collided near the highway and Belmont Drive intersection.

A spokesperson from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said two fire trucks, ambulance and a rescue vehicle from Toowoomba were responding.

"One person is believed to be encapsulated in the truck. There's also diesel leaking.”

The spokesperson couldn't say whether traffic would be delayed, with the truck ending up off the road.

Two vehicles were involved in a traffic incident near Dalveen this morning.
Two vehicles were involved in a traffic incident near Dalveen this morning. Glenda Riley

Two vehicles were involved in a traffic incident near Dalveen this morning.
Two vehicles were involved in a traffic incident near Dalveen this morning. Glenda Riley
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    Whale of an achievement: Bay photographer an award finalist

    premium_icon Whale of an achievement: Bay photographer an award finalist

    News A photo of an intimate moment between a mother whale and her calf has catapulted Hervey Bay's Michael Smith onto the world photography stage.

    New Hervey Bay emergency department opens

    premium_icon New Hervey Bay emergency department opens

    News Hervey Bay team starts first shift

    ANNOUNCED: Star-studded line-up for By The C

    premium_icon ANNOUNCED: Star-studded line-up for By The C

    News The music festival has been scheduled for May 11.

    Court hears: Curator killed baby kangaroo out of frustration

    premium_icon Court hears: Curator killed baby kangaroo out of frustration

    News Sickening footage of the attack has been released.