Subscribe Today's Paper
Man dies after tractor rollover on rural property

Tara Miko
30th Oct 2019 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:54 PM
UPDATE: A man has died in a farming accident on a rural property on the Granite Belt.

Acting Inspector Jamie Deacon said a man died at the scene of the incident, reported to authorities about 1.35pm.

Police Forensic Crash Unit investigators from Toowoomba were en route to the property on Fleurbaix Rd at Pozieres to investigate the incident.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland will also investigate the incident.

It's understood the man was operating a tractor when it rolled, trapping him underneath, near a dam.

EARLIER: A PERSON is trapped under a tractor which rolled on a rural property on the Granite Belt.

Emergency services were called to the property at Pozieres about 1.35pm with reports of a tractor rollover near a dam.

Police are on scene and are investigating the incident reported on a private property on Fleurbaix Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance crews are also on scene.

The rollover is understood to have occurred on or near a dam on the property.

It's understood the person trapped under the tractor has suffered critical injuries.

