Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A gambler has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $2.5 million from one victim to fund his habit.
A gambler has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $2.5 million from one victim to fund his habit.
Crime

Gambler accused of $2.5m fraud to feed his habit

23rd Dec 2019 3:07 PM

A 38-year-old man who allegedly duped a victim into handing over more than $2.5 million for non-existent business opportunities gambled the money away, police say.

The Dianella man was arrested at a casino on December 19 following an investigation into his unexplained wealth and was charged with 88 counts of gaining benefit by fraud.

Police allege between June 2017 and November this year the man borrowed money from the victim, who he knew through a religious congregation, under the false pretence of proposed business opportunities.

The loans varied between $1000 and $200,000 but the victim has only been repaid $41,000.

A Western Australia Police Force spokesman said the victim and his wife had lost their savings, which they were going to rely on in their retirement.

"The victim trusted the financial arrangements he was entering into were legitimate and made that assessment based on material presented to him that turned out to be fraudulent," he said.

Police are continuing to investigate whether other people may have been approached in similar circumstances.

crime faud gambling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas falls of 200mm predicted for southeast

        premium_icon Christmas falls of 200mm predicted for southeast

        Weather Some weather forecasters are predicting that parts of southeast Queensland could get hammered by rainfall in excess of 200mm starting tomorrow and into Christmas...

        Power bills set to plummet if proposal succeeds

        premium_icon Power bills set to plummet if proposal succeeds

        News Electricy changes could benefit householders' bank accounts.

        Coast the first to test new ticketing technology

        premium_icon Coast the first to test new ticketing technology

        News Customers would see a smaller, sleeker ticketing machine

        New wind farm could form part of plan for greener Queensland

        premium_icon New wind farm could form part of plan for greener Queensland

        News The State Government was working towards achieving 50 per cent renewables by...