Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after he allegedly punched a 10-week-old boy, who was strapped to his father’s chest in a carrier, following a dispute outside a pub.
A man has been charged after he allegedly punched a 10-week-old boy, who was strapped to his father’s chest in a carrier, following a dispute outside a pub.
Crime

Newborn baby ‘punched in head’

by Shireen Khalil
9th Mar 2019 11:11 AM

A Perth man has been charged after he allegedly punched a newborn in the head following a dispute with the child's father in a pub carpark last weekend.

Police say the baby boy was strapped to his father's chest in a carrier when a 27-year-old man approached him and attacked his 10-week-old child.

The incident allegedly took place after the men had a brief and civil conversation.

According to police, the man from the northern Perth suburb of Duncraig approached the father and son in the carpark of The Saint George Hotel on Morris Road in Innaloo about 2:30pm on Sunday.

It is alleged the men exchanged words before the accused man hit the boy, who suffered minor injuries. Scarborough Police have charged the man with one count of endangering the life, health or safety of a person.

He is due to face Perth Magistrates Court on March 18.

More Stories

baby charged crime editors picks man newborn perth pub

Top Stories

    Windsurfing event attracts national competitors, boosts town

    premium_icon Windsurfing event attracts national competitors, boosts town

    Water Sports Burrum Heads will experience an influx of visitors this month for one of Australia's most popular windsurfing competitions.

    Whale website for Hervey Bay conference now live

    premium_icon Whale website for Hervey Bay conference now live

    News The event is set to be held from October 11-15.

    FRASER ISLAND: Tourists accused of attacking dingoes

    premium_icon FRASER ISLAND: Tourists accused of attacking dingoes

    News 'The dingo was minding its own business, not harassing anybody.'