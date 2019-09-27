Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Snodgrass filmed hundreds of patients who attended his Rostrevor practice.
Peter Snodgrass filmed hundreds of patients who attended his Rostrevor practice.
Crime

Creepy chiro secretly filmed hundreds of clients undressing

by AAP
27th Sep 2019 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A pervert chiropractor who indecently filmed hundreds of his clients used a camera hidden inside an alarm clock to capture video of them undressing, a court has heard.

Peter Wayne Snodgrass has admitted to more than 200 charges and gave details of his offending in evidence in the Supreme Court on Friday.

He told the court how he would download the material to a computer hard drive and give the files names related to the physical appearance of his victims, including some who were underage.

Chiropractor Peter Snodgrass told the court how he would download the material to a computer hard drive.
Chiropractor Peter Snodgrass told the court how he would download the material to a computer hard drive.
camera chiropractor court filming health peter wayne snodgrass

Top Stories

    Brazil want to add more gold to their successful season

    premium_icon Brazil want to add more gold to their successful season

    News Ryan McAskill and Jordan Moustakis are ready to become boys from Brazil in the Joey's Mini World Cup over the next week.

    Women weep as they are confronted by death 'industry'

    Women weep as they are confronted by death 'industry'

    Parenting In darkened cinemas across Australia, the grief is palpable

    International artist inspires Hervey Bay students

    premium_icon International artist inspires Hervey Bay students

    News Students illuminate the environment's future

    Toowoomba Grammar's Dynamic dozen head to Hervey Bay for Cup

    premium_icon Toowoomba Grammar's Dynamic dozen head to Hervey Bay for Cup

    News Toowoomba Grammar send 12 teams to Joey's Mini World Cup