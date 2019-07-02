‘Pest’ Keary will give up his brain

Luke Keary is willing to donate his brain to science for concussion research in the future - but before that, his Roosters teammate will have to put up with him being annoying at training. SUBSCRIBE NOW.

Speaking exclusively to Fox Sports' League Life, Keary, who suffered the latest of his series of concussions against Newcastle on May 24, was asked by reporter Lara Pitt if he'd weighed up the idea of donating his brain.

"The more information and research that can be done will help future generations of our game and I'd definitely be open to something like that and I think a lot of players would," Keary said.

"If we could help people and we're going to fast-track this research they're going to need as many brains as possible to get the stats and all the information they need to be able to adjudicate on head knocks and find patterns and non patterns of what's happening."

Keary has been itching to get back on the field. Image: Brett Costello

Keary's Roosters teammates, including Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, are delighted to see the star No.6 behaving like his old self again as he gears towards his return against the Tigers at Bankwest Stadium

"He's been a pest. The first few weeks he was obviously just recovering but he is back to himself now and being the annoying guy that he is but he'd be itching [to come back]," Waerea-Hargreaves said before training on Monday.

"He was in at seven o'clock this morning, it just shows he wants to be back and be among the lads."

Even while not playing, Keary has been part of the big story. Image: Brett Costello

Keary was back with his premiership-winning halves partner Cooper Cronk, with the pair sharing a midmorning coffee at Moore Park during a break from training.

The duo have only started seven games together in the halves this season and the last time coach Trent Robinson had his first choice playmakers available for selection was in round 10 against Brisbane in May.

Veteran flyer Brett Morris, who only returned from a three-month knee injury in last Friday's 14-12 loss to Melbourne in Adelaide, said Keary's addition to the starting side could not come at a better time.

The premiers have lost four of their past five matches and are looking to arrest a mid-season form slump.

Morris also believes Keary holds the key to bringing the best out of centre Latrell Mitchell's game.

"He knows when to give him the ball. Having two quality halves on both sides of the field certainly helps," he said.

A tweaked hamstring and two-game suspension for a hit on Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga has kept Waerea-Hargreaves out of the Roosters side since round 11.

The enforcer picked up the hamstring strain playing for New Zealand against Tonga during the representative round and missed the Storm match as a result.

"It's been six weeks since the Knights game, it's been a while. In the first half [against Tonga] I felt a little strain and didn't want to risk it going down to Adelaide." he said.

Hooker Jake Friend is also nearing a return after he was sidelined with a biceps rupture suffered against St George Illawarra on Anzac Day.