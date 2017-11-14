Pet boredom busters: Fun to get their paws and claws into

Petbarn Hervey Bay manager Mel Cox with one of the number of beautiful cats awaiting adoption.

THERE is no doubt leaving your pet at home can give you the guilts, but have you ever stopped to think about the long-term effects boredom is having on your fury friend?

We all love our pets on the Fraser Coast but the manager of a popular pet supply business says it's really important to have boredom busters to prevent destructive behaviour.

"If you're at work all day and your pet doesn't have anything to keep occupied the animal will find it's own way like digging,” Mel Cox from PETstock Hervey Bay said.

"Getting something like a rubber kong with food rewards inside will keep your pet entertained,” she said.

It comes after Pets Training & Boarding examined the effects boredom can have on the life of your beloved canine companion.

Senior dog handler Kirsten Lambros said bored pets can become destructive and gain obsessive habits which can sometimes be difficult to reverse.

"At least 50% of all dogs, under the age of three, are brought to our centre for problematic behaviours stemming from boredom.”

Ms Lambros said prevention depended on the type of breed and energy levels of your dog. However, utilising a good dose of exercise, training and routine was important.

"To prevent boredom, introduce hardy chew toys, a play mate, arrange play-dates with similar tempered dogs (through a walking service), take your dogs for long walks early in the day and engage with them at a good pace.”

BOREDOM BUSTERS