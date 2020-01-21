Ralph reunited with family after accidental train trip

Ralph the runaway retriever had an eventful trip around one of Australia's biggest cities, accidentally catching a train without his owners knowing.

Escaped dog Ralph has been reunited with his family after he decided to take himself for a walk and ended up catching a train around Melbourne this morning.

In a rare case of fare evasion with a good excuse, the independent pooch made it onto the train by himself before a fellow commuter alerted the driver.

Ralph then rode the rest of the Sandringham line in style, upfront in the driver's cab, before Metro staff escorted him off the train to wait to be collected.

Ralph's owner Jacqui Majzner said the 'Samriever' - a cross between a Golden Retriever and a Samoyed - was known for being "a bit of an escape artist".

"He does it regularly," she said.

"Once he actually took our other dog to a coffee shop a significant distance away."

Ralph the dog helped out in the South Yarra Metro office while he waited to be collected. Picture: Facebook/Daniel Andrews

Ralph the dog accidentally caught the train from Elsternwick to South Yarra.

Ms Majzner was at her Caulfield South home when she got the call from Metro Trains to say they had found her dog, before she even realised he was missing.

"He was at work with my husband and he normally just lies under the table, but today he decided to take himself for a walk," she said.

A Metro Trains spokesman told the Herald Sun Ralph was well looked after in his hour-long wait at South Yarra station, and brought a smile to every staff member's face.

"It was one of the happiest dogs I've ever met, everyone kept giving him hugs and pats," the spokesman said.

Metro Trains said Ralph's adventures caused no delay to any other passengers.

