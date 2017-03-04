Pet friendly Aquavue Cafe at Torquay - (L) Missy, Maggie and Rocky with owners (L) Geoff and Lyn Smith and Robin and Bob Menrath from Brisbane and waitress Kyarne Taylor.

LOOKING to enjoy a frothy cappuccino but don't want to leave your furry friend behind?

The Chronicle has put together a list of some of the pet friendly cafes on the Fraser Coast.

Most of the cafes told the Chronicle pets were allowed to go on to their premises, but had to be on leashes and kept outside.

Some of the establishments offered water for the dogs, and Toast Espresso Bar in Bazaar St even create 'puppyccinos' for the four-legged companions.

Goody's on the Beach, Toogoom:

Goody's allows dogs on the premises, as long as they are kept outside and are on a leash.

The Toogoom cafe will even put out ice water bowls to cool your puppy off on a hot day.

Aquavue Cafe, Torquay:

The beachfront cafe is the perfect place to take your pet before you go for a walk along the beach.

The staff at Aquavue will provide bowls for pets, but owners are asked to source their own water.

Other species of pets are welcome, too, as long as they are also kept outside on a leash.

Toast Espresso Bar, Maryborough:

Not only does Toast allow dogs to come to the cafe, but they even make 'puppyccinos' (hot, foamy milk) for free.

They also offer water.

Bayarama, Charlton Esplanade:

Most of the staff at Bayarama have their own dogs, and love saying hello to their customers' companions.

Bayarama does put water out for dogs, and any type of pet is allowed.

Pop In Café, Maryborough:

Pop In Cafe allows dogs to sit outside on a leash and will bring out water for your dog if you ask.

Other pets are allowed, too, as long as they also follow the rules.

FX Coffee, Torquay:

FX Coffee welcomes dogs and other pets to their cafe, as long as they stay outside, away from the food preparation areas.

If you ask for a bowl of water for your pooch, they will happily accommodate.

