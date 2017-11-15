How pet owners can help help keep region free from parvo

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE Fraser Coast region has been free from any serious parvovirus outbreaks this year.



But Narissa Corfe, the practice manager at Hervey Bay Veterinary Clinic, said people should not become complacent when it comes to vaccinating their pets.



Ms Corfe said during typical years, the practice only saw between three to five cases of parvo a year.



But she said every five years or so there would be an outbreak which usually happened when people became complacent about vaccinating their animals.

The region has been free from any serious parvovirus outbreaks this year. Contributed





Ms Corfe said parvovirus was easily transmitted and all it took was for one infected dog to visit an area that other dogs visited, such as parks or the beach, and it could spread quickly.



Then the number of cases seen at the clinic rose dramatically, sometimes between 30 and 40 cases of parvo a month, Ms Corfe said.



She said it was important for owners to remember to vaccinate their pets even if they were generally healthy.



There are two forms of parvovirus, cardiac and intestinal, with puppies being the most susceptible to the illness.



Without treatment it can kill dogs within 48 to 72 hours.



Parvovirus is highly contagious and can be transmitted by any person, animal or object that comes in contact with an infected dog's faeces.

