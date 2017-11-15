Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How pet owners can help help keep region free from parvo

Carlie Walker
by

THE Fraser Coast region has been free from any serious parvovirus outbreaks this year.

But Narissa Corfe, the practice manager at Hervey Bay Veterinary Clinic, said people should not become complacent when it comes to vaccinating their pets.

Ms Corfe said during typical years, the practice only saw between three to five cases of parvo a year.

But she said every five years or so there would be an outbreak which usually happened when people became complacent about vaccinating their animals.

The region has been free from any serious parvovirus outbreaks this year.
The region has been free from any serious parvovirus outbreaks this year. Contributed



Ms Corfe said parvovirus was easily transmitted and all it took was for one infected dog to visit an area that other dogs visited, such as parks or the beach, and it could spread quickly.

Then the number of cases seen at the clinic rose dramatically, sometimes between 30 and 40 cases of parvo a month, Ms Corfe said.

She said it was important for owners to remember to vaccinate their pets even if they were generally healthy.

There are two forms of parvovirus, cardiac and intestinal, with puppies being the most susceptible to the illness.

Without treatment it can kill dogs within 48 to 72 hours.

Parvovirus is highly contagious and can be transmitted by any person, animal or object that comes in contact with an infected dog's faeces.
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fraser coast hervey bay parvovirus pet vet clinic

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Same-sex marriage: How the Fraser Coast voted

Same-sex marriage: How the Fraser Coast voted

Only about 50 per cent of the Wide Bay and Hinkler electorate voted yes.

PHOTO GALLERY: Officers uncover drugs at Coast homes

Officers from Howard Police Station found drugs at two addresses on the Fraser Coast on November 9. Two people were charged, and will both appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 30.

Two males were charged.

GALLERY: Major pet store proposed for M'boro

NEW PETBARN: Concept designs and land plans for the proposed Petbarn in Maryborough.

Development plans for a major pet showroom have been lodged.

How your candidates plan to tackle water security for M'boro

Maryborough's state candidates at the Burrum District Community Centre in Howard.

Maryborough candidates have pitched their ideas.

Local Partners