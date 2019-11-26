PET PICS: Pamper their paws, ready for charity Santa photo

The Pet Barn team supports organisations like the RSPCA, Nikenbah Animal Refuge and Lucky Paws, and are passionate about the rehoming of animals.

ONCE again Pet Barn Hervey Bay is setting the stage for its major fundraising event, the annual Christmas Pet Portrait shoot.

All funds raised will go to the Fraser Coast Pet Warriors, a not for profit animal rescue organisation.

The organisation is made up of animal lovers who are all volunteers dedicated to saving and improving the lives of local companion animals on the Fraser Coast.

Each year the store's photoshoot backdrop is decorated with a different theme.

Last year Santa sat on his big red throne, surrounded by snow with a red and white stiped signpost showing the way to the North Pole.

Assistant manager, Kath Lucas said that local pet lovers look forward to bringing in their furry, feathered and four pawed friends, and this year the stage will be decorated differently.

"Bring the pets down and dress them up. Pets can have a photo on Santa's lap. The backdrop will be warmer but still Christmassy, and we will incorporate Santa's big red chair. We choose another backdrop so that the Christmas photo is different each year," Ms Lucas said.

A professional photographer and the Pet Barn team will be ready to welcome owners and their pets at selected times.

The first opportunity for a sitting with Santa will be on Thursday evening, November 28 from 6pm to 8pm, then on Saturday November 30 and Sunday, December 1 from 9.30am to 2pm.

"We encourage all our pussycats, birds and guinea pigs to come into the store early on Thursday or the weekend, so they don't have to deal with the dogs," Ms Lucas said. Photos are $10 each.

The fundraising event has run for the past three years and in 2018 it raised over $3,000.