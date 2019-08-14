Menu
ANIMAL MANAGEMENT BOOST: Fraser Coast Regional Council animal management officer Ken Maroney with some of the gear the animal management sector deploy. Funding for new officers and vehicles will be included in this year's council budget. Blake Antrobus
News

PET REGO CRACKDOWN: Council staff to start door-knocking

Blake Antrobus
by
14th Aug 2019 5:20 PM
ANIMAL compliance officers will start knocking on Fraser Coast doors in the coming weeks as part of a crackdown on pet registration.

The move is part of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's sweeping reform of animal management in the region, in the wake of a number of dog attacks and capacity issues at the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Adoption Centres.

With the inspection program to resume next month, councillor Anne Maddern warned the door-knock would start with pet owners who have not registered their dogs.

Last year, the council issued more than 16,700 dog registration renewals.

Responses from about 2700 dog owners are still outstanding.

Cr Maddern said the council had received more than 5000 animal-related requests in the last 12 months.

"Registered dogs can be reunited with their owners very quickly which helps ensure that they don't stay long in the pound and are returned home as quickly as possible if they stray,” she said.

The inspection program starts on September 3.

See Saturday's edition for a big read on animal compliance in the Fraser Coast.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

