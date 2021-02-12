Pete Evans confirms run for politics

Pete Evans has announced he will join politics and run for the Senate with former One Nation senator Rod Culleton's The Great Australian Party.

Controversial celebrity chef and known anti-vaxxer Evans was announced as a candidate for the upcoming federal election in a statement from the party about 1am on Friday.

"Pete Evans has maintained his principles and inspired others in the face of uncommon adversity," a statement from Mr Culleton said.

"Pete is fully supportive of the GAP ethos, supporting restoration of the Commonwealth and the preservation of democracy in Australia.

"Throughout his engagement with GAP's national selection committee, Pete presented an unwavering commitment to advancing the freedoms of all Australians. As a result, he has been resoundingly approved.

Pete Evans has lost numerous sponsorship deals in the past few months due to increasing public backlash for his views. Picture: Facebook

"Pete Evans has consistently demonstrated courage in exposing matters of public information and interest, provoking much needed debate despite personal cost to himself.

"I believe Pete Evans will effectively and diligently represent GAP's growing membership base and all NSW constituents. Pete possesses the essential attributes required to challenge the status quo and restore the rule of law as defined in our constitution.

"It gives me great pleasure to congratulate Pete and welcome him on board as GAP's first Federal candidate for the NSW senate."

Friday's confirmation comes about a month after Evans first teased the news on Instagram.

Evans has previously been blasted for holding anti-vaxxer views which he aired on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show in May last year.

"I have met so many mothers and their children that they have put their hand on their heart to me and said 'Hey Pete, my boy or little girl was a healthy, functioning, beautiful child - and they're still a beautiful child, but something happened'," he said.

"When they got a shot one day, and within two hours, 12 hours or 24 to 48 hours, that little boy or girl completely changed their behaviour, completely changed their nature."

Originally published as Pete Evans confirms run for politics