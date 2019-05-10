Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
Politics

Dutton vow to stay tough on borders stance

by MADURA MCCORMACK
10th May 2019 7:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOME Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has used his visit to Townsville to spruik the Coalition's border security policy, claiming Herbert MP Cathy O'Toole, if re-elected, would pressure a Labor government to weaken those laws.

Mr Dutton said the Coalition would continue its tough stance on border security and refugees arriving by boat.

"Labor it seems at the moment are doing everything they can to get the boats restarted," he said.

"This government will continue our success with Operation Sovereign Borders."

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, during the third leaders debate on Wednesday night said Labor, like the Coalition, wants to discourage people coming here by boat and being exploited by people smugglers.

"But in terms of the remaining people on Manus and Nauru, if I was elected your prime minister, we would put as much effort as we humanly could to resettle them," he said.

"I don't accept that the corollary of strong borders is indefinite detention."

Mr Dutton confirmed an LNP government would repeal the bill that makes it easier for sick refugees on Manus Island and Nauru to seek medical transfers.

The Coalition spent $185 million reopening an immigration detention centre on Christmas Island only to close it again, defending the decision as a "deterrent to people who would try to game the system".

More Stories

Show More
border security federal election 2019 peter dutton politics

Top Stories

    CROC HOTSPOT: Are the reptiles breeding on Fraser Coast?

    premium_icon CROC HOTSPOT: Are the reptiles breeding on Fraser Coast?

    News Mr Davies suspects there are at least two crocodiles that move between the creek and other parts of the Sandy Strait.

    Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    premium_icon Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    Politics Kathryn Wilkes has a warning for Hinkler voters

    CRASH: Man airlifted from scene after single-vehicle smash

    premium_icon CRASH: Man airlifted from scene after single-vehicle smash

    News The single-vehicle crash happened in Bauple on Thursday.

    Stage set, final checks ready for massive By the C line-up

    premium_icon Stage set, final checks ready for massive By the C line-up

    News Only one day until rock legends take the Fraser Coast