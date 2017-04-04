Peter Kenyon: How M'boro can strengthen its community

EVERY time he returns to Maryborough, Peter Kenyon is amazed at the level of commitment the locals have to making sure things happen in their community.

The Bank of Ideas founder and renowned community activist made a plea to community members to take action themselves - with major change to come from within the community.

"What has constantly amazed me is that you sit on one of the best collections of heritage assets of Australia; in terms of public building, the housing stock and history,” he said.

"We can't afford to lose the heritage nature and reputation of the place.

"The tourism potential, particularly for heritage tourism, is high and those things need to be promoted more.”

Mr Kenyon said local groups should build on "every asset they had” for a stronger sense of community, including the fact Maryborough was "a bloody good place to live.”

"All governments are in states of influx and change; it's about what we can do as a community to strengthen the sense of community here,” he said.

"It's family-friendly, it's flat, it's got a river, it's got unbelievable sporting facilities.

Maryborough has the facility and the physical landscape to suit that family-friendly appeal.”

Mr Kenyon will speak at the Brolga Theatre tomorrow morning from 6.30am and at the Howard Progress Association from 4pm.