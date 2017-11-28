Menu
Peter sets his eyes is on retirement

LOCAL LEGEND: Peter Leney at the lectern with the gogo girls on stage at a Kellogg's launch in Sydney.
LOCAL LEGEND: Peter Leney at the lectern with the gogo girls on stage at a Kellogg's launch in Sydney. Contributed.
Emily Black
by

WHEN Peter Leney moved to Hervey Bay 13 years ago, the then 72-year-old aimed to "sort of" retire, and perhaps dabble in some painting.

 

LOCAL LEGEND: Peter Leney is writing his autobiography.
LOCAL LEGEND: Peter Leney is writing his autobiography. Emily Black

Instead, he said, he ended up at the helm of everything from the Point Vernon Neighbourhood Watch to the 2011 Queensland Fraser Coast Eisteddfod.

"I haven't really retired at all, I'm now trying to get out of all that," Mr Leney said.

 

Peter Leney with the Dalai Lama.
Peter Leney with the Dalai Lama. Contributed.

"I want to just paint pictures, study Buddhism and write my biography, which I'm in the middle of."

In the lead up to his actual retirement Mr Leney said he started writing his biography about six months ago, and intended to finish within the next year.

"I'm basing it on another book written by a friend of mine, Ken Done, who I used to work with in advertising.

"When I was in advertising in Sydney I was running the Kellogg's account, Ken was my art director. Do you know who was my creative director? Bryce Courtenay (the author) and my copy director was the son of Dylan Thomas the Welsh poet, Llewelyn Thomas."

Mr Leney said he lived much of his life in Sydney, where he ran the advertising company, along with being a counsellor and the financial controller for Sydney City Council from 1974 to 1984, a real estate agent and a director at The Rocks, opposite the Sydney Opera House.

He moved to Hervey Bay because there was a Buddhist studying centre.

 

Peter Leney with Lama Choedak Rinpoche in Nepal.
Peter Leney with Lama Choedak Rinpoche in Nepal. Contributed.

"I wouldn't go anywhere where there wasn't a Buddhist Centre because I'd only started studying two years earlier when I was 70 years old."

He plans to retire from his role at toastmasters next year, shortly after he receives his plaque recognising 50 years of service.

Local Partners