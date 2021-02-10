Petition calls for Fraser Coast councillor to be removed

A petition is circulating calling for a councillor from the Fraser Coast Regional Council to be stood down.

A petition is circulating calling for Division 1 Councillor James Hansen to be removed from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Faye Whiffen from Howard District Community Centre is one of the voices behind the petition, which Cr Hansen has branded "ridiculous".

She said the petition, which is addressed to the Legislative Assembly, started because Mr Hansen would not return phone calls or respond to emails regarding issues that some felt needed to be addressed in his division.

Ms Whiffen said in addition to her belief that Mr Hansen wasn't adequately carrying out his duties as a councillor, his attitude towards COVID-19, questioning the severity of the pandemic, had also been cause for alarm.

"He is treating COVID like an absolute joke," she said.

On his personal Facebook page, Mr Hansen had objected to having to wear a mask while flying to Tasmania.

"What kind of example is that to the community?" Ms Whiffen said.

Ms Whiffen said receiving "constant complaints" from the community had prompted the petition.

Councillor Hansen responded to the petition on Wednesday, saying it seemed ridiculous to him.

He said he was expressing his personal views on COVID on his Facebook page and it had nothing to do with council or being a councillor.

"I've always been available to the people of Howard," he said.

"I probably spend more time there than any other part of my Division."

Mr Hansen said he had kept an office in Howard for the past six years.