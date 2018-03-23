Petition calls for new heated pool for M'boro patients

GAINING SUPPORT: Kathy Anderson has called for the council to construct a new heated pool or to refurbish the hydrotherapy pool at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre to make it easier for recovering patients.

GAINING SUPPORT: Kathy Anderson has called for the council to construct a new heated pool or to refurbish the hydrotherapy pool at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre to make it easier for recovering patients. Blake Antrobus

A PETITION calling for a new heated pool for Maryborough patients needing hydrotherapy has garnered hundreds of signatures.

Launched by Maryborough's Kathy Anderson, it calls for the Fraser Coast Regional Council to construct a new heated pool near the Maryborough Hospital, or refurbish the current pool at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre, to allow patients to properly undergo physiotherapy or hydrotherapy sessions.

So far, more than 270 people have signed.

Ms Anderson, who is recovering from lymphedema as a result of breast cancer, said the pool needed to be at least 1.3m deep to allow patients to undergo proper recovery sessions.

She said while using the Aquatic Centre's current pool she had to kneel down in the water because it was not deep enough. This led to skin being scraped off her knees.

"It gets much too cold to use the pool in winter,” Ms Anderson said.

"Even if it is heated it's still too shallow to do proper exercises, because if you don't keep your shoulders active you lose a lot of movement.

"Really, I'd prefer it was built somewhere else because when it floods, the current Aquatic Centre pool is wiped out.

"If it was near the hospital it would need to be accessible at any time for patients.”

Ms Anderson said the Hervey Bay pool was also "too cold” to be used for therapy.

The petition will be submitted to the council on Wednesday for further consideration.

Councillor Paul Truscott, who received the petition, said he was looking forward to seeing the results of the council's investigation.