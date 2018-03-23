Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GAINING SUPPORT: Kathy Anderson has called for the council to construct a new heated pool or to refurbish the hydrotherapy pool at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre to make it easier for recovering patients.
GAINING SUPPORT: Kathy Anderson has called for the council to construct a new heated pool or to refurbish the hydrotherapy pool at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre to make it easier for recovering patients. Blake Antrobus
News

Petition calls for new heated pool for M'boro patients

Blake Antrobus
by
23rd Mar 2018 6:00 PM

A PETITION calling for a new heated pool for Maryborough patients needing hydrotherapy has garnered hundreds of signatures.

Launched by Maryborough's Kathy Anderson, it calls for the Fraser Coast Regional Council to construct a new heated pool near the Maryborough Hospital, or refurbish the current pool at the Maryborough Aquatic Centre, to allow patients to properly undergo physiotherapy or hydrotherapy sessions.

So far, more than 270 people have signed.

Ms Anderson, who is recovering from lymphedema as a result of breast cancer, said the pool needed to be at least 1.3m deep to allow patients to undergo proper recovery sessions.

She said while using the Aquatic Centre's current pool she had to kneel down in the water because it was not deep enough. This led to skin being scraped off her knees.

"It gets much too cold to use the pool in winter,” Ms Anderson said.

"Even if it is heated it's still too shallow to do proper exercises, because if you don't keep your shoulders active you lose a lot of movement.

"Really, I'd prefer it was built somewhere else because when it floods, the current Aquatic Centre pool is wiped out.

"If it was near the hospital it would need to be accessible at any time for patients.”

Ms Anderson said the Hervey Bay pool was also "too cold” to be used for therapy.

The petition will be submitted to the council on Wednesday for further consideration.

Councillor Paul Truscott, who received the petition, said he was looking forward to seeing the results of the council's investigation.

fccouncil fraser coast hydrotherapy pool maryborough pool
Fraser Coast Chronicle
M'boro woman steals charity tins, wallet in crime spree

M'boro woman steals charity tins, wallet in crime spree

Crime According to documents presented to the court, Blair was also responsible for stealing several charity tins last year.

Savage dog attack one of 104 in the past year

Savage dog attack one of 104 in the past year

News It comes nearly a month after Hannah was attacked.

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Politics Pensioners will receive an extra $13.20 a fortnight from this month

PREDICTION: It's now or never for The Waves in the BRL

PREDICTION: It's now or never for The Waves in the BRL

Rugby League Here's our prediction for the BRL. What's yours?

Local Partners