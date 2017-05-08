Petition fights for mums to be able to miscarry in hospital

RIVER Heads mum Jodie Tangikara is fighting to allow mums who are worried about miscarrying at home to stay in hospital after hearing several traumatic stories in recent weeks.



Ms Tangikara has started an online petition, which has already been signed by more than 500 people, pushing for laws to be introduced that allow women to remain in hospital if they aren't comfortable with miscarrying at home.



"No mother should be forced home to deliver a baby at home, if they're not comfortable or have other children at home," Ms Tangikara said in the petition.



"Losing a child no matter the gestation is devastating.



"Give parents the option to go home or stay in hospital with care."



"Too many mum's bleed at home and get rushed back to hospital anyway, let them have a choice."



Ms Tangikara, who fought for commemorative birth certificates after losing her own son at 18 weeks gestation in 2012, said it could be quite emotionally distressing for mums to go through the miscarriage alone.



She said while miscarriages in late-term pregnancies got dealt with by the maternity ward, the emergency department was responsible for helping mums going through early miscarriages.



"They often get sent home to deal with it because they can't do anything at that gestation," Ms Tangikara said. "A lot of mums have gone home and have had massive bleeds and have had to return to the hospital because of the bleeding."



Ms Tangikara said she would drop off cards at Hervey Bay Hospital so that mums who were going through the experience could call her if they needed to. "I can sit with them and chat with them," she said. "It's not an easy thing to go through and it's hard to know what to expect.



"I can be a point of contact and I have no problem doing that."



Ms Tangikara said she would be enlisting the support of Hervey Bay's state member Ted Sorensen as she fought for the change.



To sign the petition, head to: https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/marcus-legacy-rule.html.

