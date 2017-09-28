Petition fights for tougher penalties for fatal crashes

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

TODAY the heartbroken family and friends of siblings Daniel and Sarah Walker will launch a petition to fight for tougher penalties for those who cause fatal crashes.



The petition, which has the backing of Burnett MP Stephen Bennett, has been online for several days and has already garnered more than 400 signatures but Kerri Walker and Trish Mabley hope there will be plenty more after they inform the public about their mission.



Kerri lost her children, Daniel and Sarah, on Easter Monday this year after a horrific three-car crash at Tiaro, while Trisha's son Peter Knowles was seriously injured and had to learn to walk again. Sarah's son also suffered significant injuries.



Last month Hervey Bay solicitor Don Gayler appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court and was fined $3000 and disqualified from driving for three months after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, causing the fatal crash.



But Kerri, Trisha and Sarah's fiance Victor Bosley were left devastated after the verdict, telling the Chronicle it was inadequate.



All three have vowed to fight to change Queensland legislation, with the aim of creating new laws to ensure that fatal crashes and crashes that result in serious injury come with tougher penalties for those charged with driving without due care and attention.



They want it to be known as Walkers Law.



Trisha said she hoped changing the laws would make people more aware of their responsibilities on the road.

