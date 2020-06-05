Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PETROL PRICES: Cost of fuel slowly on the rise on Coast

Carlie Walker
by
5th Jun 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE cost of petrol is rising on the Fraser Coast after a combination of factors saw the price fall to under a dollar in Maryborough for the first time in 15 years.

 

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said while prices were increasing, drivers could still enjoy prices that were lower than usual at the bowser.

 

Currently the average price of fuel is 109.8 cents per litre in Maryborough and 109.9 cents per lire in Hervey Bay.

 

Coronavirus restrictions were one of the factors behind plummeting fuel prices earlier this year.

 

"While we've seen ULP prices increase in SEQ due to the price cycle, there is no evidence that prices are about to dramatically increase on the Fraser Coast," she said.

 

"Unlike south east Queensland, regional Queensland doesn't have a price cycle and any change in the global oil price can take six to eight weeks to filter through at the bowser.

 

"We have seen prices rising steadily over the last few weeks, in line with the price of global oil increasing. As the oil price increases slowly flow through to regional areas, we expect prices will steadily increase, but we are not expecting any dramatic changes or large price increases. 

 

"We urge drivers planning to travel as restrictions ease, to make sure they use comparison services like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder to locate the best price near them."

More Stories

fraser coast fuel hervey bay maryborough petrol
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCARED: Coast woman fears hoons will crash into home

        premium_icon SCARED: Coast woman fears hoons will crash into home

        News CHRISTINE Bucton is terrified a car will come crashing through the window of her home and kill or seriously injure herself or her husband, Neill.

        BUYERS BITING: Why now is a good time to sell your home

        premium_icon BUYERS BITING: Why now is a good time to sell your home

        News Real estate agents haven’t noticed any increase in urgent sales

        More than 500 offenders charged with hooning-related crimes

        premium_icon More than 500 offenders charged with hooning-related crimes

        News The offences happened within the Maryborough Patrol Group in 2020.

        Flights of frustration: Coast misses out on cheap airfares

        premium_icon Flights of frustration: Coast misses out on cheap airfares

        News Flights from Brisbane to Airlie Beach are being offered for $99