PETROL PRICES: Cost of fuel slowly on the rise on Coast

THE cost of petrol is rising on the Fraser Coast after a combination of factors saw the price fall to under a dollar in Maryborough for the first time in 15 years.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said while prices were increasing, drivers could still enjoy prices that were lower than usual at the bowser.

Currently the average price of fuel is 109.8 cents per litre in Maryborough and 109.9 cents per lire in Hervey Bay.

Coronavirus restrictions were one of the factors behind plummeting fuel prices earlier this year.

"While we've seen ULP prices increase in SEQ due to the price cycle, there is no evidence that prices are about to dramatically increase on the Fraser Coast," she said.

"Unlike south east Queensland, regional Queensland doesn't have a price cycle and any change in the global oil price can take six to eight weeks to filter through at the bowser.

"We have seen prices rising steadily over the last few weeks, in line with the price of global oil increasing. As the oil price increases slowly flow through to regional areas, we expect prices will steadily increase, but we are not expecting any dramatic changes or large price increases.

"We urge drivers planning to travel as restrictions ease, to make sure they use comparison services like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder to locate the best price near them."