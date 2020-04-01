Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Petrol to fall below $1 per litre: NRMA

by Steven Deare
1st Apr 2020 12:04 PM

Motorists can expect fuel prices to fall below $1 per litre across the country in the next two to three weeks.

While some petrol stations have been offering ethanol fuel for less than 90 cents per litre, the NRMA expects the price of regular unleaded to drop to similar levels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Adelaide, the price of regular unleaded has already dropped below the $1 mark and Perth is expected to follow this week.

Global oil prices are at the lowest level since December 2003, according to the NRMA.

Motorists are buying less fuel due to the pandemic, which has prompted travel restrictions and led to many Australians losing their jobs.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks fuel prices nrma oil prices pandemic petrol

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser off limits, boating bans explained

        premium_icon Fraser off limits, boating bans explained

        News Despite the Fraser Island exclusion zone, Fraser Coast boaties can still head on out on the water

        Early express bus for Coast’s elderly shoppers

        premium_icon Early express bus for Coast’s elderly shoppers

        News Wide Bay Transit are putting elderly residents first.

        New leaders chosen for disaster response

        premium_icon New leaders chosen for disaster response

        News The Fraser Coast Regional Council appoints new leaders to disaster committees...

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day