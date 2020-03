TITAN: This two-month-old male would love to find a loving home.

SEVERAL cats and dogs are waiting for their forever home at the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre in Cicada Lane, Urangan.

Visit the centre today to find a loveable pet to complete your family.

The centre is open in Hervey Bay between 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday or phone 1300 79 49 29.

SPARTAN: If you're after one of the cutest kittens in Hervey Bay than Spartan's your man. He's only two months old.

MISTY: This two-month-old female is looking for her forever home.

BLAZE: How could you resist this gorgeous two month old female kitten?