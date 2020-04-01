PETS IN LOCKDOWN: 10 good reasons to lend a hand

Hervey Bay Animal Refuge caretaker Karen Lewis said the refuge needed more donations since closing due to the COVID-19 health crisis. Picture: Glen Porteous

FIVE cats and five dogs have found themselves in COVID-19 lockdown after the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge was forced to close.

The not-for-profit refuge has been open since July 1977 and run solely by volunteers.

Their funding comes from adoptions, donations and stall holder fees from the fortnightly Nikenbah Markets.

All three sources of income have now ceased, leaving the refuge in dire need of community assistance.

Refuge volunteer Mel Wilks knows all too well that Fraser Coast residents are struggling financially amid the pandemic but said even a small monetary donation or donation of pet food would go a long way.

"All the stall holder fees form the market, about $15 to $20, goes back to the refuge to help it run," Ms Wilks said.

"With no markets any more we are missing out on that extra income.

"With no adoptions either we have literally no income coming in and we have to keep the refuge running with electricity and water."

Ms Wilks said the food they have on hand doesn't last long, with the 10 animals in their care being fed twice a day with wet and dry food.

"Times are tough ad everyone is out of work and I know it's a tough ask, and a hard ask, but if anybody does have a bit of extra money and would like to help the animals, that would be great."

While the gates are closed, Ms Wilks assures residents that the animals still have the best of care with the resident care takers, Karen and Cary Lewis, living on the premises.

"There's a house on site where the caretakers live, and they will look after the animals and make sure everything is running well.

"They make sure the animals are fed, the dogs get a walk and the cats get out in the cat run."

To adhere to social distancing laws, the refuge has placed a donation bin at the front of the refuge at 14 Nikenbah-Dundowran Rd so donations can be safely dropped off.

Anyone who would like to donate can find the refuge's bank details on the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge Facebook page.

While the refuge is closed, the council-run Hervey Bay Adoption Centre is still open, and the community rangers are still operating.

Families can still also make an appointment from 10am to 2pm to view animals in need of homes at the adoption centre.

Phone 1300 794 929 for any of these council services.