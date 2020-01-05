Menu
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 03: Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts after winning his match against Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany during day one of the 2020 ATP Cup Group Stage at Pat Rafter Arena on January 03, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Opinion

Petulant tennis star shows his true Australian character

BRENDAN BOWERS
5th Jan 2020 7:00 PM
NICK Kyrgios is a gifted tennis player who has managed to alienate most of the sporting public with his tantrums and attitude towards the game.

When he wants to play tennis, he can beat any player in the world.

Unfortunately he is known more for quitting during matches and abusing umpires and spectators.

As a nation, Australians prefer their sportspeople to be good sports and play sport ‘the right way’, Ash Barty case in point.

The general sporting community were embarrassed to call him one of our own.

The past week we have seen a different side to Kyrgios.

A side that embodies all that is good with sport.

We observed Kyrgios show leadership and compassion for his fellow countrymen and women who are doing it tough with the bushfire crisis.

He pledged to donate $200 to the victims for every ace he serves over the Australian tennis season.

Other tennis players and other athletes have followed his lead.

When quizzed after round one of the ATP Cup about his decision to donate, Kyrgios said ‘It was about doing his part,” as he cried on the court.

“It is bigger than tennis,”

Congratulations Nick, you stood up and became a leader.

You have wrapped your arms around your country and as Australians we will hug you right back.

That’s what mates do.

