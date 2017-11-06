News

Pharmacist steals $20,000 worth of drugs on the job

Inge Hansen
by

A POINT Vernon pharmacist, who stole more than $20,000 worth of drugs, will avoid jail.

Jason David Meiers, 44, fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court where it was revealed he stole thousands of controlled drugs while working as a pharmacist in Maryborough.

The court heard how in May this year, pharmacy staff began to notice controlled drugs had been ordered through a wholesaler but weren't recorded in the controlled drug book.

Senior Sergeant Sperling said the lack of record sparked a full audit which revealed a number of controlled drugs were missing.

In the period January 1, 2015 to May 27, 2017 a total of 29,124 tablets including oxycodone and dextroamphetamine as well as 85 patches missing.

The wholesale price for the missing drugs totalled $20,747.58

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST LOCAL CRIME STORIES HERE>>

Snr Sgt Sperling said Meiers had paid the amount owed back in full.

On July 30 2017, police searched Meiers home where they found a single wholesaler receipt, the court heard.

Meiers pleaded guilty to stealing by clerk and fradulentlyfalsifying a record.

He admitted to stealing the drugs for personal use but said there were none left as he'd consumed them over the course of two-and-a-half years.

He also admitted to tampering with the controlled drug book to conceal the theft of the items.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said due to the seriousness of the offence, a period of 18-months imprisonment was necessary.

That period of imprisonment was wholly suspended however and will hang over his head for three years.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  drugs editors picks fccrime fcpolice jail pharmacist

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Bayswater makeover underway after RSL take over

Bayswater makeover underway after RSL take over

A whirlwind renovation is currently underway to transform the Bayswater Hotel into an exciting new dining experience.

Pauline Hanson's first stop will be the Fraser Coast

Pauline Hanson paid a visit to Maryborough with her candidate, Damian Huxham - Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

She and her staff are expected to stay the night in Hervey Bay.

Labor candidate attacks One Nation opponent in bizarre video

VIDEO CAMPAIGN: Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari talks about One Nation candidate Damian Huxham on video.

It comes after the release of Galaxy Poll results.

OPINION: If I had the power, I'd legalise same-sex marriage

Australia's same-sex marriage postal vote.

I'd make Australia a country which celebrates equality.

Local Partners