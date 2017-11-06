Pharmacist steals $20,000 worth of drugs on the job

A POINT Vernon pharmacist, who stole more than $20,000 worth of drugs, will avoid jail.
Jason David Meiers, 44, fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court where it was revealed he stole thousands of controlled drugs while working as a pharmacist in Maryborough.
The court heard how in May this year, pharmacy staff began to notice controlled drugs had been ordered through a wholesaler but weren't recorded in the controlled drug book.
Senior Sergeant Sperling said the lack of record sparked a full audit which revealed a number of controlled drugs were missing.
In the period January 1, 2015 to May 27, 2017 a total of 29,124 tablets including oxycodone and dextroamphetamine as well as 85 patches missing.
The wholesale price for the missing drugs totalled $20,747.58
<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST LOCAL CRIME STORIES HERE>>
Snr Sgt Sperling said Meiers had paid the amount owed back in full.
On July 30 2017, police searched Meiers home where they found a single wholesaler receipt, the court heard.
Meiers pleaded guilty to stealing by clerk and fradulentlyfalsifying a record.
He admitted to stealing the drugs for personal use but said there were none left as he'd consumed them over the course of two-and-a-half years.
He also admitted to tampering with the controlled drug book to conceal the theft of the items.
Magistrate Ross Woodford said due to the seriousness of the offence, a period of 18-months imprisonment was necessary.
That period of imprisonment was wholly suspended however and will hang over his head for three years.