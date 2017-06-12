PHEW! Odour issues come to a head at Point Vernon

(left to right) Chester Baker, Carole Baker, Ian Boyd and Maryann Boyd have all caught a whiff of the 'sewage-like' smell around Point Vernon.

CHESTER Baker has only one word to describe the stench circulating around Point Vernon.

"Foul!” he exclaimed.

"It's literally like sewage.”

It's a pong that has the Hervey Bay resident up in arms all through the week, with the smell often creeping indoors.

The area has previously experienced problems with awful smells, as the stench from the nearby sewage treatment plant and the Beach Rd pumping station and are carried into the area.

"Sometimes it's just overpowering...almost five days a week you can smell it,” he said.

"Whatever it is, I hope they're corrected so we don't put up with this foul smell anymore.

"I'll be glad when it's gone. It should not happen.”

Point Vernon residents Ian and Maryann Boyd are also caught up in the pong, often catching some of the nastier scents when they walk close to the pumping station near Beach Rd.

"When we lived in Pialba, we used to run past the pumping station. It got so bad on some mornings we had to hold our breath,” Ian said.

"It's particularly odious, for tourists getting out there, and people driving by.”

A spokesman from the Fraser Coast Regional Council said there were no adverse issues with odour recently detected, and the control unit at the pump station had also been checked.

"Staff downloaded data today (June 12) and found no significant detection of H2S (rotten egg gas) in the past few months,” the spokesman said.

"Permanent staff at the Eli Creek treatment plant have not advised of any issues recently.”

"WBW continue to closely monitor the sewer pump station at Beach Road and will take immediate action to rectify any faults.”

Councillor David Lewis said the pump station was monitored regularly by the council.

"Historically there have been infrequent issues...but there is an odour buffer for the sewage treatment plant.”