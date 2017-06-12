23°
News

PHEW! Odour issues come to a head at Point Vernon

Blake Antrobus
| 12th Jun 2017 5:30 PM
(left to right) Chester Baker, Carole Baker, Ian Boyd and Maryann Boyd have all caught a whiff of the 'sewage-like' smell around Point Vernon.
(left to right) Chester Baker, Carole Baker, Ian Boyd and Maryann Boyd have all caught a whiff of the 'sewage-like' smell around Point Vernon. Blake Antrobus

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHESTER Baker has only one word to describe the stench circulating around Point Vernon.

"Foul!” he exclaimed.

"It's literally like sewage.”

It's a pong that has the Hervey Bay resident up in arms all through the week, with the smell often creeping indoors.

The area has previously experienced problems with awful smells, as the stench from the nearby sewage treatment plant and the Beach Rd pumping station and are carried into the area.

"Sometimes it's just overpowering...almost five days a week you can smell it,” he said.

"Whatever it is, I hope they're corrected so we don't put up with this foul smell anymore.

"I'll be glad when it's gone. It should not happen.”

Point Vernon residents Ian and Maryann Boyd are also caught up in the pong, often catching some of the nastier scents when they walk close to the pumping station near Beach Rd.

"When we lived in Pialba, we used to run past the pumping station. It got so bad on some mornings we had to hold our breath,” Ian said.

"It's particularly odious, for tourists getting out there, and people driving by.”

A spokesman from the Fraser Coast Regional Council said there were no adverse issues with odour recently detected, and the control unit at the pump station had also been checked.

"Staff downloaded data today (June 12) and found no significant detection of H2S (rotten egg gas) in the past few months,” the spokesman said.

"Permanent staff at the Eli Creek treatment plant have not advised of any issues recently.”

"WBW continue to closely monitor the sewer pump station at Beach Road and will take immediate action to rectify any faults.”

Councillor David Lewis said the pump station was monitored regularly by the council.

"Historically there have been infrequent issues...but there is an odour buffer for the sewage treatment plant.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  beach road fccouncil fcenvironment pialba point vernon smells

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

WHO doesn’t love a good market!? The fresh produce, the beautiful handmade crafts and clothes, the to-die-for food trucks – the list of pros goes on.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

River Quest service lobbies for access to boat ramp

River Quest service lobbies for access to boat ramp

A BURRUM Heads business operator believes his senior customer base will be forced into harm's way if prevented from using the Burrum Heads Boat Ramp.

Motor inn ransacked during Esplanade break and enter

Police investigations into two seperate break and enters are continuing.

A shared laundry was ransacked during the alleged entry.

QLD Budget 2017: Jobs package could be a vote-winner

Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt.

Queensland Government's chance to impress regions

MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Time to put complaints behind us

Chris Loft is sick of the complaints.

The mayor says its time for the complaints to stop.

Local Partners

The show must go on at Mary Poppins Festival

Characters from the past have inspired a local drama group to perform at this years Mary Poppins Festival in Maryborough.

Still time to have a say on Seafront Oval playground

A TALE OF THREE SITES: The Fraser Coast Regional Council's three potential sites for a new $900,000 adventure playground to be built in the Seafront Oval area. Location 1 is the current preferred site, but residents can still have their say.

Residents can have a say on the Seafront Oval adventure playground.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

BETTE Midler steals the show at the Tony Awards by refusing to leave the stage, while Aussies miss out

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

MARVEL Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

Owner Will Meet The Market-All Offers Presented

76/68 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 1 $219,000

2 bedroom modern unit Two-way bathroom Open plan living Beautiful gated complex Relaxing pool area Short distance to marina Book an inspection TODAY!!

Do not miss out on this, will be sold!.

7 Aqua Court, Toogoom 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH ENSUITE CLOSE TO BEACH This home is located in the beautiful seaside town of Toogoom. Comprises 4 bedrooms, main with ensuite and walk...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!