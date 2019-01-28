History repeats for 76ers stars Simmons, Bolden

Bruce Bolden in action for the Sydney Kings in 1996.

Twenty years after their fathers, Dave and Bruce, were teammates at Sydney Kings, Australian duo Ben Simmons and Jonah Bolden are starring in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons and Bolden combined beautifully in a thrilling 122-120 victory over Patty Mills' San Antonio Spurs yesterday.

Simmons finished with his eighth triple-double of the season (21 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists), while Bolden had seven points and two rebounds. The Australian duo also produced a pretty play midway through the second quarter.

Bolden delivered two blocks on San Antonio big man LaMarcus Aldridge before Simmons ran the floor and found Bolden for a slam.

Remarkably, their fathers connected to create a similar pass and dunk for the Sydney Kings in 1998.

Dave Simmons supplied a perfect bounce pass for Bruce Bolden to slam with authority.

Kings coach Andrew Gaze, who played alongside Dave Simmons and against Bruce Bolden, couldn't be happier to see Ben and Jonah rise.

Ben Simmons goes up for a dunk against San Antonio. Picture: AP

"It's quite extraordinary," Gaze said.

"Back in 1998, Brett Brown was still coaching in the NBL with North Melbourne, which adds another element to it.

"It's fantastic. I think it speaks volumes about how those guys have been raised. It also speaks about how basketball in Australia has the ability to harness and develop that talent."

Bolden's rise to consistent minutes in the NBA this season has been particularly impressive. Since agreeing to a four-year, $7 million rookie contract with Philadelphia in July, the Sydney-raised forward has averaged 3.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in his 23 games.

Mills finished with 17 points for San Antonio.