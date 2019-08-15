‘Phill Inn’: Pie stunned by Sier’s hoops report

LEVI Greenwood is among those at Collingwood set to seek answers from young teammate Brayden Sier after reports the injured midfielder played a social basketball game earlier this week.

Sier, on Thursday revealed he was poised to re-sign with the Pies, was reportedly spotted playing a low-grade basketball match with friends in suburban Melbourne on Monday night.

The AFL website reported the 21-year-old was listed as "Phill Inn" while playing for the Panthers in the Diamond Valley Basketball Association.

Sier is injured and this week will miss a fourth game with a calf complaint, having not played at any level since the Pies' loss to Greater Western Sydney in round 18.

Greenwood, whose team is still grappling with a lengthy injury list, hoped Sier hadn't further jeopardised he or his team's season.

"I was looking ... today to see if I needed to know anything before talking to you," Greenwood said.

"I was like, 'get out, no way'. And I read into it and was like, 'mate, are you serious?'

Brayden Sier is injured. Picture: Mark Wilson

"I haven't spoken to him, I've heard nothing about it.

"I'd hate for it to be true because it would be quite disappointing if it was, because we need players right now.

"If they're out injured they should not be playing basketball full-stop, or doing anything that's going to prolong their injury.

"If it is true the powers that be will be having their say about it. We'll have to wait and see."

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley will face the media for his weekly press conference later this morning where he will be asked about Sier's reported basketball appearance.