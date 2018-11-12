Philpott forced into late repairs as national titles start

LATE WORK: Daniel Philpott, one of the best sailors out of New Zealand, will be among the cast of internationals when the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran National Championships start today. Philpott will use the nationals as training for next week's world titles.

LATE WORK: Daniel Philpott, one of the best sailors out of New Zealand, will be among the cast of internationals when the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran National Championships start today. Philpott will use the nationals as training for next week's world titles. Cody Fox

SAILING: Sailing is in New Zealander Daniel Philpott's blood.

Philpott was born into the sport - it's impossible not to have an interest in sailing when your father is a 10-time national champion - but it was as a teenager that Philpott's watershed moment came.

"When I was younger I won the state championships for a youth boat, and I got to represent my state at the nationals,” Philpott said.

"Sailing was just fun for me until then. It made me realise it was a way to travel the world and compete.”

Philpott is among the huge cast of international sailors in town this month for the Sail Hevrey Bay A-Class Catamaran National and World Championships.

He has the sailed for 14 years - he got his first boat on his 11th birthday - and in the A-Cats for the past six.

The national championship starts today, and while internationals are ineligible for the title the regatta is a perfect warm-up for the worlds.

Well, that's what most are doing. Philpott will be working on his craft he suffered damage during training.

"It's not too flash actually, I broke the back of the boat,” he said.

"I took on water and started to sink. I got it back to land but I'm just working it all out.

"If I was at home I could fix it in no time but it's not ideal at a regatta.”

The incident, while frustrating and unnecessary stress Philpott could have done without less than 48 hours from the start of nationals, may actually be a blessing.

"When I ripped it out, it made me realise it's not strong enough,” he said. "I've replaced everything on the other side so it's stronger.”

The national championships run from today to Thursday, with the world titles to run from Sunday afternoon to Friday.