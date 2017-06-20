PHON candidate Damian Huxham says MP's row is 'not on'

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation candidate Damian Huxham has weighed in on the latest row between Ted Sorensen and Bruce Saunders, calling the exchange "disgusting."

The Hervey Bay candidate said he expected more from a sitting member of parliament after Mr Saunders called the Hervey Bay LNP member "a dog" in state parliament.

"It's disgusting...calling people names in parliament," Mr Huxham said.

"We have bigger issues to worry about in the area than this political mudslinging."

The row between the pair erupted when Mr Sorensen spoke about the abuse of a staff member at his office and on social media.

The Maryborough MP fired up when Mr Sorensen referenced Labor's Hervey bay candidate Adrian Tantari and Fraser Coast deputy mayor George Seymour as being somehow connected to the abuse of the staff member.

It is believed the abuse originated from a Facebook page opposed to the introduction of the cashless welfare card in the Hinkler region. Bot Mr Tantari and Cr Seymour have denied supporting or being involved in the abuse.

Mr Huxham said voters wanted someone who would work for the region.

But he said Mr Sorensen was "out of place" in drawing the ALP members into the speech.

"Abuse at any level is not on; elected representatives and members have a job to do," he said.

"If they (Tantari and Seymour) had nothing to do with the abuse, they should have been left out of it.

"At the end of the day, the cashless card is a federal issue, not a state one."