PHON-NY Calls: Anti-One Nation robocalls spread in Bay

ONE Nation senator Malcolm Roberts has slammed the latest bout of anti-One Nation robocalls went out to hundreds of phones across Hervey Bay last night.

Residents were bombarded with messages and calls attacking the One Nation senator over his alleged blaming of workers for getting black-lung disease.

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts reacts during Senate Estimates at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING LUKAS COCH

The voice message was delivered by former coal miner Keith Stoddart.

"The other day, One Nation politician stood up in parliament and blamed workers for getting black-lung disease, I was stunned," the message said.

"The only other people talking like that are big mining companies... I'm not sure what One Nation stands for anymore.

"I heard One Nation also backed the tax cut for big mining corporations... One Nation say they stand for the little guy, but lately all that seems to have changed."

Similar calls were reported in Townsville and even in Port Hedland in Western Australia.

Senator Roberts said it was a clear sign the people behind the message were "very worried" on the topics his party were campaigning on.

He said the culprit was worried about the candidates the party was running across the state.

"Hervey Bay has very strong One Nation support, and we have outstanding candidates like Damian Huxham in Hervey Bay and James Hansen in Maryborough," Senator Roberts said.

"Whoever is behind it is very worried about the topics we're campaigning on, like reducing energy prices."

Bay candidate Damian Huxham said it was "disappointing, but typical" to see the tactics in the leadup to a potential election.